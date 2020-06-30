Menu

Video: Barcelona score after Messi’s perfect corner leads to Diego Costa own goal

In the 11th minute of this evening’s mammoth encounter between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the Blaugrana took the lead after a corner.

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi whipped in a dangerous fairly low corner from the right hand side, the ball in tricked everyone and Diego Costa ended up turning the ball into the back of the net.

Barcelona don’t usually score goals like this, but it’s certainly come at a key moment for the side.

Take a look at Barcelona’s unusual opener below:

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

Messi’s pinpoint delivery seemed to catch everyone off guard and this was just enough to fire Quique Setien’s side into the lead.

