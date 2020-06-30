Video: Barcelona score after Messi’s perfect corner leads to Diego Costa own goal

In the 11th minute of this evening’s mammoth encounter between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the Blaugrana took the lead after a corner.

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi whipped in a dangerous fairly low corner from the right hand side, the ball in tricked everyone and Diego Costa ended up turning the ball into the back of the net.

Barcelona don’t usually score goals like this, but it’s certainly come at a key moment for the side.

Take a look at Barcelona’s unusual opener below:

?? Barça lead after 12mins! Diego Costa awkwardly diverts a Lionel Messi corner into his own net ?#BarçaAtleti 1-0 pic.twitter.com/LxWm7DkjSt — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 30, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Pictures: Huge VAR questions over Bruno Fernandes goal as images show two infractions in the build up Video: Fernandes scores for Man United vs Brighton after clever Pogba assist Video: Mason Greenwood scores for Man United after silky stepovers vs Brighton

Messi’s pinpoint delivery seemed to catch everyone off guard and this was just enough to fire Quique Setien’s side into the lead.