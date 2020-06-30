Video: Bruno Fernandes scores with sumptuous volley after excellent Man United counter-attack

In the 49th minute of Manchester United’s Premier League encounter with Brighton, a headed clearance from Harry Maguire sparked a dangerous counter-attacking opportunity for the Red Devils.

The ball was cleared into Nemanja Matic’s path and the ace played a wonderful volleyed pass into Mason Greenwood’s path.

The wonderkid, who scored United’s opener of the night, burst forward before floating the ball into Bruno Fernandes at the far post.

Fernandes made no mistake as he volleyed the ball into the back of the net with a perfectly-timed strike to bag his second goal of the evening.

Take a look at the 25-year-old’s brilliant finish below:

Blistering pace from Manchester United on the counter-attack! ? Bruno Fernandes finishes off a wonderful move! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #BHAMUN here: https://t.co/yN2PHcPhp2

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/GuZ0VvnUvi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 30, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and Sport TV.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are really shaping up to end the season on a high, will this momentum give them the chance to challenge for the title next season?