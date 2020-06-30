Video: Chelsea boss Lampard confident Pulisic can match Salah, Mane and Sterling

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reserved praise for Blues youngster Christian Pulisic, in a recent interview courtesy of Football Daily.

As seen in the video below, Lampard suggested that Pulisic can emulate the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in being a key figure getting goals and assists from out wide.

The American superstar was Chelsea’s match-winner in their shock win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City last week, the ace’s timing of runs and electric speed make him a serious threat.

?"Pulisic can compete with Mo Salah, Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane" Frank Lampard on Christian Pulisic pic.twitter.com/S2F0WxpTQE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 28, 2020

The 21-year-old American has scored two goals in two Premier League games since the restart of the PL after the coronavirus suspension and will surely look to end the season strongly after his quick-fire start for the Blues since the restart.