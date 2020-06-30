Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores thunderous long-range stunner for Juventus vs Genoa

In the 55th minute of Juventus’ Serie A clash with Genoa, Cristiano Ronaldo produced a moment of magic to extend the Turin outfit’s lead.
Barcelona-bound Miralem Pjanic won the ball for Maurizio Sarri’s side in midfield and quickly passed it into Ronaldo.
The talisman used his lightning-fast pace to burst forward, with Ronaldo in acres of space, he fired the ball into the top corner with a magnificent strike.
Paulo Dybala opened the scoring with a spectacular solo goal just minutes before Ronaldo’s effort.
Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s beauty below:
Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.
Ronaldo has now bagged 28 goals and chipped in with six assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.