Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores thunderous long-range stunner for Juventus vs Genoa

In the 55th minute of Juventus’ Serie A clash with Genoa, Cristiano Ronaldo produced a moment of magic to extend the Turin outfit’s lead.

Barcelona-bound Miralem Pjanic won the ball for Maurizio Sarri’s side in midfield and quickly passed it into Ronaldo.

The talisman used his lightning-fast pace to burst forward, with Ronaldo in acres of space, he fired the ball into the top corner with a magnificent strike.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring with a spectacular solo goal just minutes before Ronaldo’s effort.

Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s beauty below:

???????????? ??? from Cristiano Ronaldo ? His 24th goal of the season doubles Juve's lead ?#GenoaJuventus 0-2 pic.twitter.com/w28gojrIwS — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 30, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

Ronaldo has now bagged 28 goals and chipped in with six assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.