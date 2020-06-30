Menu

Video: David de Gea’s resurgence continues with a fine one handed save vs Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
It’s been interesting to see the performances of David de Gea lately, as he’s recovered from a howler against Spurs and now looks back to his best.

It’s no coincidence that his form has improved when the whole team has got better – it will give him more confidence and takes the attention away from him.

They’ve been brilliant against Brighton tonight, but this one handed stop from de Gea is outstanding:

Pictures from Sport TV

Some fans will say it’s a good stop but he’s done it when it doesn’t matter, but a goal here totally changes the momentum so it’s very important to the team.

