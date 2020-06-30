Video: Fantastic solo goal from Paulo Dybala gives Juventus the lead vs Genoa

Fans and coaches will often get frustrated when a player is so obviously one-footed, but if Dybala’s left foot is this good then it’s probably easy to forgive.

Juve were struggling to find a breakthrough and there doesn’t seem to be much on, so he picks it up and beats three men before finding the net:

Pictures from beIN Sport

It’s also interesting to see that Pjanic is still playing despite his imminent move to Barcelona, so it will be interesting to see if his performances dip before the end of the season.