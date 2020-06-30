Video: Fernandes scores for Man United vs Brighton after clever Pogba assist

In the 28th minute of Manchester United’s clash against Brighton this evening, the Red Devils were 2-0 up after Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes combined.
Luke Shaw’s drilled cross created danger, the Seagulls failed to clear and Aaron Wan-Bissaka laid the ball off to Pogba.
The World Cup winner showed his selflessness by teasing his defender before cutting the ball into Fernandes, United’s January signing drilled the ball into the bottom corner with a first-time strike.
Graham Potter’s men can’t say they weren’t warned, Fernandes hit the post from almost the exact same spot in the early stages of the match.
Take a look at the Portuguese playmaker’s fine strike below:
Pogba and Fernandes are continuing to show that they’re one of the league’s best midfield partnerships in the making, can this duo lead the Red Devils to a challenge for the title next season?