Video: Lionel Messi seals historic 700th career goal with chipped penalty for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

In the 49th minute of Barcelona’s mammoth encounter against Atletico Madrid, Lionel Messi became the youngest player to reach 700 career goals.

Messi bested the feat of fellow all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo with a chipped penalty, Quique Setien’s side were awarded the spot-kick after Nelson Semedo was brought down by Felipe.

Messi looked absolutely ice-cold as he completely fooled one of the best goalkeepers in the world to chip his penalty right down the middle.

The Argentine played a key part in Barcelona’s first as well, the superstar’s dangerous corner led to an own goal from Atletico.

Take a look at the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s beautiful spot-kick below:

Career goal 7?0?0? for Lionel Messi ? A cheeky Panenka penalty to do it ? ?? Barca lead Atletico 2-1 pic.twitter.com/sOfWayxTs6 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 30, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

The 33-year-old just continues to prove why he should be rated as the best footballer of all-time with moments like this.