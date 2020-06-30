Video: Lionel Messi shows his class with a cheeky flick over a helpless Atletico sliding defender

It’s true that a defender loses all control once they leave their feet and go in for a sliding tackle, so they better hope that the get the ball.

The problem here is that the Atletico defender is up against Lionel Messi. The Barcelona star has plenty of time to see him coming, and just nonchalantly clips it over him and steps away:

Pictures from beIN Sports and La Liga TV

It’s such a shame for Messi that it now looks like Real Madrid will win La Liga after another slip up from Barca tonight left Real clear at the top and with a game in hand.

Barcelona have been reliant on Messi for so long, and you do have to wonder where they would be without him.