Video: Liverpool loanee Brewster channels Alexander-Arnold with a stunning free kick vs Millwall

It’s clear that Liverpool have a team that’s capable of dominating for years to come, but it appears they might have some deadly free kick takers knocking about too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is developing a reputation for scoring free kicks and his most recent effort vs Crystal Palace was the latest.

It appears that loannee Rhian Brewster has been taking tips, as he scored this stunning effort for Swansea earlier today:

Some outlets have harshly put this down as an own goal, but the credit has to go to the taker in this situation.

