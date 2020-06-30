Menu

Video: Mason Greenwood scores for Man United after silky stepovers vs Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
In the 15th minute of Manchester United’s clash against Brighton, Mason Greenwood fired the Red Devils into the lead after displaying some lovely skill.

Victor Lindelof charged forward before playing the ball into Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the full-back then picked out Greenwood.

The ace surged forward, using silky stepovers to trick a Brighton defender, creating just enough space to drill the ball into the bottom corner with a superb finish in at the near post.

Take a look at wonderkid’s fine finish below:

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Greenwood has now bagged 14 goals and 4 assists in his breakthrough season for the Red Devils, the ace has been phenomenal.

