Video: Penalty drama between Barcelona and Atletico as VAR allows re-take following Diego Costa nightmare

It’s been annoying for years in penalty shoot outs where keepers almost reach the edge of the six yard box before a penalty is struck, but Barcelona will be furious about this.
Talk of VAR bias has been going on all season, so this will probably prompt a bit more.
Diego Costa is having a nightmare after an early own goal gifted Barca the lead, before he then went on to miss the initial penalty:
?? Atletico equalise from Saúl’s retaken penalty after a frantic few minutes ?
? Carrasco is brought down by Vidal
? Costa misses the spot kick
? Referee orders a retake
? Saúl makes no mistake with the retake!#BarçaAtleti 1-1 pic.twitter.com/FgbPNOr2xG
— Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 30, 2020
Saul then grabbed the ball for the re-take, and he made no mistake:
Pictures from La Liga TV and beIN Sports
The ref has followed the letter of the law so there shouldn’t be any complaints about this, but there probably will be.