Video: Penalty drama between Barcelona and Atletico as VAR allows re-take following Diego Costa nightmare

Atletico Madrid
It’s been annoying for years in penalty shoot outs where keepers almost reach the edge of the six yard box before a penalty is struck, but Barcelona will be furious about this.

Talk of VAR bias has been going on all season, so this will probably prompt a bit more.

Diego Costa is having a nightmare after an early own goal gifted Barca the lead, before he then went on to miss the initial penalty:

Saul then grabbed the ball for the re-take, and he made no mistake:

Pictures from La Liga TV and beIN Sports

The ref has followed the letter of the law so there shouldn’t be any complaints about this, but there probably will be.

 

