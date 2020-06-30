Video: Penalty drama between Barcelona and Atletico as VAR allows re-take following Diego Costa nightmare

It’s been annoying for years in penalty shoot outs where keepers almost reach the edge of the six yard box before a penalty is struck, but Barcelona will be furious about this.

Talk of VAR bias has been going on all season, so this will probably prompt a bit more.

Diego Costa is having a nightmare after an early own goal gifted Barca the lead, before he then went on to miss the initial penalty:

?? Atletico equalise from Saúl’s retaken penalty after a frantic few minutes ? ? Carrasco is brought down by Vidal

? Costa misses the spot kick

? Referee orders a retake

? Saúl makes no mistake with the retake!#BarçaAtleti 1-1 pic.twitter.com/FgbPNOr2xG — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 30, 2020

Saul then grabbed the ball for the re-take, and he made no mistake:

Pictures from La Liga TV and beIN Sports

The ref has followed the letter of the law so there shouldn’t be any complaints about this, but there probably will be.