Video: Priceless Carlo Ancelotti has absolutely no idea who departing long-serving Everton ace is

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti produced one of the most priceless responses to a question we’ve seen in a very long time earlier.

The Italian was questioned on why the Toffees have decided to release full-back Luke Garbutt, who has been with the Merseyside outfit for 11 years.

Ancelotti responded with ‘Who?’ when the matter of Garbutt was raised by the interviewer, the five-time Champions League winner (player and manager) looked completely baffled after the question.

The 61-year-old looked for some assistance from an aide, but still had no idea, the classy gaffer then apologised for not knowing about Garbutt.

Take a look at the hilarious moment below:

Carlo Ancelotti on Luke Garbutt leaving Everton after 11 years at the club: “Who?” ?? pic.twitter.com/tZMSppRdAU — Joe Williams (@Joewillo180) June 30, 2020

Garbutt himself clearly sees the funny side of Ancelotti’s priceless reaction:

Garbutt has only made 12 first-team appearances for Everton, the last nine years have seen the ace loaned out to six different clubs.

The ace was extremely highly-rated as a youngster, with Garbutt representing England widely at every youth level from Under-16s to the Under-21s.

Garbutt spent this season on loan with Ipswich Town and his impressive performances in England’s third tier show that he deserves a shot in the Championship.