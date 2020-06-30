Video: Saul’s second penalty for Atletico quickly cancels out Messi’s historic 700th goal

Atletico Madrid were very fortunate to be awarded a penalty in the 60th minute of tonight’s mammoth La Liga encounter with Barcelona.

Yannick Carrasco went down in the box after what it appeared to be very slight contact from Nelson Semedo.

Atletico academy graduate had all the pressure on his shoulders when he stepped up to the spot, the midfielder delivered – with a bit of luck helping his efforts.

Saul’s powerful low spot-kick was pushed into the bottom corner after Marc-Andre ter Stegen managed to get a hand to the effort.

Messi gave the Blaugrana a 2-1 the lead just 12 minutes before with an insane panenka penalty to mark his 700th career goal.

Take a look at Saul’s spot-kick and the call that led to it below:

Barcelona 2 – 2 Atl. Madrid GOL 62 Saul Penalt?pic.twitter.com/MFct5thNjR — halil ibrahim saçar (@ibocan15) June 30, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Saul has a real knack for scoring clutch goals for Diego Simeone’s side, this was the 25-year-old’s sixth of the season and it’s dealt a massive blow to Barcelona’s title hopes.