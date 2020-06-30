Menu

Video: Unlucky from Bruno Fernandes as he smacks the post after lovely link up with Paul Pogba

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by

It was always going to be interesting to see how Paul Pogba fared in this Man United midfield with Bruno Fernandes.

It really is starting to look like the arrival of the Portuguese star has given Pogba some extra space on the pitch, while the presence of Matic allows both of them to roam forward.

They came so close to combining for a lovely opener against Brighton tonight, only for the ball to smack into the post:

They were able to take the lead shortly afterwards, but it finally looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has built a team which poses a threat from different positions, and not just from one or two players.

READ MORE: Video: Mason Greenwood scores for Man United after silky stepovers vs Brighton

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Paul Pogba