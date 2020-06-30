It was always going to be interesting to see how Paul Pogba fared in this Man United midfield with Bruno Fernandes.

It really is starting to look like the arrival of the Portuguese star has given Pogba some extra space on the pitch, while the presence of Matic allows both of them to roam forward.

They came so close to combining for a lovely opener against Brighton tonight, only for the ball to smack into the post:

Bruno Fernandes hits the post!

They were able to take the lead shortly afterwards, but it finally looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has built a team which poses a threat from different positions, and not just from one or two players.