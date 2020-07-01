Menu

“Absolute bargain” These Arsenal fans are delighted with summer signing who’s starting to shine

For a while it looked like Kieran Tierney was going to be desperately unlucky at Arsenal, as circumstances completely went against him.

He arrived with an injury and just kept picking up knocks, and it meant that he couldn’t get a regular run in the team.

Then Unai Emery was sacked, and it’s common to see a new manager who doesn’t like players who were signed by their predecessor, so rumours started to appear that he could be on his way out.

He’s started to show in recent games that he’s a quality player who just needed to get fit and have a regular run of games in the team, and he was outstanding against Norwich today.

He should be the kind of player that Mikel Arteta can build around for the long term, and his history at Celtic shows why he could be valuable to the team.

He’s one of the only players in the squad who is used to being at a club where the fans will demand success, he’s been a leader in a team that’s won trophies and his attitude looks to be spot-on, so he’s the kind of character you want.

Ultimately it might come down to him staying fit, but it’s great to see him show that he can handle the step up from the Scottish Premiership to the Premier League.

