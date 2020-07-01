According to the Athletic (subscription required), Arsenal are finalising a new long-term contract for exciting youngster Bukayo Saka, with the Gunners set to make announcement expected this week.

As per the Express, the 18-year-old’s current deal was set to expire next summer, with rivals Manchester United and Liverpool both keen on the promising youngster.

Saka has been one of the few brights sparks for the Gunners this season after another mediocre campaign sees the side sitting 10th and very unlikely to secure Champions League football.

Saka, who broke into the team in the opening stages of the season in his natural winger role, has actually set himself apart with some superb performances as a makeshift left-back.

The England youth international’s best displays this season have come whilst filling in for either Kieran Tierney or Sead Kolasinac, the versatile talent has also been deployed as a central midfielder.

Saka’s impressive work-rate, superb versatility and lovely passing ability – proved by 10 assists this season – are arguably the ace’s biggest attributes.

Those skills, as well as Saka’s intelligence which is highlighted by the Athletic, make the youngster a fine all-around talent that can play an important first-team role for the Gunners for many years to come.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed in a Q&A session earlier this year that Saka can ‘expect a big uplift’ from his £5,000-a-week salary with his new contract.

With much being made of Arsenal’s limited budget and the key players that the Gunners could soon lose, this update on Saka is exactly what supporters need.