Many Arsenal fans are annoyed at the team that their manager Mikel Arteta has put out against Norwich City for this evening’s Premier League clash.

The Gunners have not been in the most convincing run of form since the Premier League started up again last month, but they did manage a win over Southampton and then another victory against Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Still, Arsenal fans are a bit worried tonight as they see the back three that will be taking on Norwich at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta has gone for David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac as his three central defenders, which really doesn’t inspire much confidence, it must be said.

Luiz recently had an absolute nightmare for Arsenal in their 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, making a mistake for the first goal and later conceding a penalty and getting himself sent off.

Mustafi has also never really convinced during his career in England, while Kolasinac has also been suspect and doesn’t usually operate as a centre-back.

Here’s some reaction to tonight’s team…

Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac comedy ? defensive trio ??? — Overmars ?? (@BBearJ) July 1, 2020

A back three of Mustafi, Luiz and Kolasinac is sickening — max is staying indoors (@maxbettridge) July 1, 2020

I know it’s only Norwich but why do we continually start Mustafi, Luiz and Kolasinac together, am I missing something here? #ARSNOR — James Headspeath (@JHeadspeath) July 1, 2020

5 at the back, Kolasinac at CB and no Pepe. Arteta is just Emery 2.0 it seems https://t.co/qbkQDlrqOy — ?Aaron (@ReidTheGame) July 1, 2020

Why is Pepe not starting? Why is bellerin starting? Why is Kolasinac starting? https://t.co/9zUFAontdu — H (@_stretchhhh) July 1, 2020

I am disappointed with the back 3 today.Would prefer tierney over kolasinac at the back.Kolasinac doesn’t know how to defend?? — Aniii (@AnirudhMohan13) July 1, 2020