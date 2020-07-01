Arsenal reportedly look in a strong position to be able to convince Thomas Partey to leave Atletico Madrid for a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

As previously reported on CaughtOffside, Arsenal are understood to be keen on signing Partey this summer, despite some concerns about his £45million price tag.

The Ghana international continues to be linked with the Gunners, and the latest from football.london suggests there may be hope of persuading him to join despite the team looking set to miss out on Champions League football.

The football.london report claims Partey is intrigued by the prospect of a move to the Premier League, and that he’d be open to moving to London.

On top of that, the report suggests Arsenal remain an attractive prospect for players due to their improvement since Mikel Arteta took over as manager.

The Spanish tactician has long been very highly regarded in the game after his stint on Manchester City’s coaching staff, and he’s had a solid start to his first job in management in difficult circumstances.

If Arsenal could get their hands on Partey, he’d be a superb signing to provide a much-needed upgrade on the likes of Matteo Guendouzi in that area of the pitch.

The 27-year-old is one of the finest players in Europe in his position, and would give Arsenal someone to build around as they look to climb the table next season.