According to Press Serbia, out of favour Real Madrid star Luka Jovic has rejected a move to Arsenal in favour of a switch to fallen Italian giants AC Milan.

Press Serbia claim that the Gunners made an ‘aggressive’ approach to sign the 22-year-old, but the ace prefers a switch to Milan with the possibility of playing the side’s expected new boss Ralf Rangnick.

It’s added that Jovic would also have the chance to link up once again in an attacking partnership with former Eintracht Frankfurt teammate Ante Rebic.

Milan are yet to agree a deal for the misfiring striker, who has endured a disastrous debut season with Los Blancos. The forward was signed for an initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian.

Press Serbia report that Madrid are reluctant to let the youngster leave on loan – unless such a deal includes a mandatory purchase option, the La Liga giants have set a €50m price tag for the ace.

Jovic has experience a very limited role this season, the ace has only scored two goals and chipped in with two assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.