Arsenal star hints at further contract renewal boost for Arsenal after Saka extension

It’s amazing how one good performance can suddenly make everything seem okay again, and suddenly the signs at Arsenal are positive.

They completely crushed Norwich today and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang was on top form, while they played very well as a team and there are some seriously good signs.

This does echo the situation at Man United earlier this season where they would swing from disaster to positivity every week depending on the result, but things look good for Arsenal just now.

There could also be some good news on the transfer front too – specifically extending contracts of existing stars to prevent them being sold this summer.

Aubameyang spoke to BT Sport after the game to talk about the contract extension of Bukayo Saka, and he also dropped a big hint of his own:

Aubameyang to BT Sport on his future: "I'm really happy that Bukayo signed da ting. We'll see. We'll talk with the club and see what happens. I'm really focused on the games. Since Mikel is in we're doing well. We're working well. We have signs we're improving." — James Benge (@jamesbenge) July 1, 2020

It’s worth pointing out that he’s not committing to anything here, but he does say more than he needs to if he doesn’t have any intention of staying.

If Arsenal can tie him up then suddenly they have the building blocks for a good team going forward – Leno, Tierney, Saka and Aubameyang are all good players while the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli could develop too.

The fans shouldn’t get carried away until he actually puts pen to paper, but it sounds like things are looking up.