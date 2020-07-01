According to the Athletic (subscription required), Arsenal have ‘intensified’ their interest in Atletico Madrid anchor man Thomas Partey.

The Athletic claim that the Gunners are ‘hopeful’ of landing the defensive midfielder for lower than his €50m release clause, the north London outfit have been heavily linked with Partey this year.

It’s added that the ace, who turned 27 earlier this month, is ‘keen’ on a move to Arsenal. Partey has firmly established himself as one of the world’s top defensive midfielders in recent years.

Signing someone like Partey would help the Gunners solve a key problem, Mikel Arteta’s side are far too lacklustre on the defensive side of the game to re-establish themselves as a Champions League side.

Goal Spain report that Atletico are trying to extend the star’s contract, a move that would more importantly raise the ace’s release clause to more than €100m.

With no further developments on a new deal with Diego Simeone’s side, Arsenal have the chance to strike now and secure the midfielder’s signature.

As well as Partey’s knowhow when it comes to defending, the Ghanaian star’s work-rate is unmatched, the game has become more physical recently and this is somewhere where Arsenal have lacked.