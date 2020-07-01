Arsenal fans will be amused at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang calling Shkodran Mustafi a “clown” on Twitter this evening.

The Gunners striker clearly meant it in a friendly way, but some fans are already reacting by agreeing with his appraisal of the German defender, who has never been the most reliable performer at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans were worried when they saw Mikel Arteta picking a back three of Mustafi, David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac for today’s game against Norwich City, but the north London giants ended up enjoying a comfortable 4-0 win.

Failed in trying the @Aubameyang7 celebration ?, but more important are the three points ?? #SM20 pic.twitter.com/ES5Vva2Lf3 — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) July 1, 2020

Still, Mustafi poked fun at himself after the game with an amusing image of himself flipping through the air, joking that he was trying to copy Aubameyang’s trademark goal celebration.

Aubameyang responded by calling the 28-year-old a clown, and while he surely didn’t mean to criticise his defending, some fans are amused by his choice of words as they’ve probably called him the same thing on more than one occasion!

