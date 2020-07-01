Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles sent a clear message to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over his future following his superb performance in the club’s 4-0 win over Norwich City on Wednesday.

Aubameyang scored twice and picked up an assist for Granit Xhaka in a hugely convincing win over the Canaries at the Emirates Stadium, and it served as a reminder of how much Arsenal would miss him if he left.

The Gabon international has shone for the Gunners since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, but he’s now in the final year of his contract and the club could really do with resolving the situation.

Arsenal announced today that Bukayo Saka had committed to a new long-term deal, so it would be very welcome if Aubameyang could also put pen to paper and remain in north London.

Maitland-Niles is clearly keen for it to happen, and even went public to urge his team-mate to sign in a message on Instagram…

Arsenal fans will be glad to see Maitland-Niles doing his bit, and they’ll hope it can work!

