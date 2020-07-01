Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 50 Premier League goals for the Gunners now after his strike to open the scoring against Norwich City tonight.

The Gabon international has made history with this landmark goal, as he’s hit a half century in the league for Arsenal faster than any other player has managed.

As noted below by Charles Watts, Aubameyang hit 50 goals in just 79 appearances, getting there ahead of even club legends like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Robin van Persie…

Let's try that again shall we….. 50 Premier League goals for Auba, he's done it in 79 games. Fastest ever Arsenal player to hit that mark. Sixth in the all time PL list. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 1, 2020

This shows what a special player Aubameyang is, and Arsenal could really do with getting his contract sorted out as soon as possible.

The 31-year-old is now in the final year of his deal at the Emirates Stadium, and surely won’t be short of suitors from across Europe.

Arsenal, however, will find it extremely hard to replace such a prolific striker on the cheap.

He’s a fine all-rounder as well, with his clever assist for Granit Xhaka’s goal tonight showing that he can do more than just score.