Video: Aubameyang makes it 1-0 to Arsenal after absolute howler from Krul

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has capitalised on an awful error from Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul to make it 1-0 to the Gunners in their Premier League clash tonight.

Watch below as Aubameyang makes no mistake from close range after nicking the ball off Krul, whose head was clearly all over the place at this crucial moment.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 50 goals in 77 Premier League appearances. he's become the 6th fastest player to reach that milestone in the competition. Fastest in Arsenal history. #ARSNOR pic.twitter.com/TM9OXluaXk — Sky Sports ? (@Sky5Sports) July 1, 2020

A gift from Tim Krulpic.twitter.com/rUP7ECjVv6 — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) July 1, 2020

Aubameyang doesn’t need a second invitation, and simply rolled the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Bizarrely, this is similar to how Arsenal’s opening goal against Southampton came about, as we reported last week.

On that occasion, Alex McCarthy lost the ball for the Saints and gifted an easy goal to Eddie Nketiah.