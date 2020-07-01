Blow for Man United as ace decides to turn down new contract and joins rich Spanish team

We’re starting to see a trend where talented youngsters are leaving big clubs in search of first team football before it’s too late, and it’s a positive thing.

Too often we see a player who stays with a team until they are in their early 20’s, and it’s hard to find a club when you’ve got limited first team experience and aren’t considered as a young prospect anymore.

The Daily Mail have reported on the latest with Man United youngster Largie Ramazani, and it sounds like he’s off.

They confirm that he turned down an offer of a new contract at Old Trafford, with suggestions that United weren’t prepared to match his demands.

As a result, he’s now a free agent, and he’s closing in on a move to Spanish side Almeria. They currently play in the second tier and are pushing for promotion, but it’s interesting to note that I-news dubbed them “The Man City of Spain” after they were bought over by a rich owner.

Ramazani did break into the first team at Man United last season so it’s clear that they had big plans for him, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

Almeria have a real chance of going up this year so he might be crowded out if they spend big in the summer, but it’s clear that he won’t be staying at Man United.