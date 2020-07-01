Willian has scored an absolute worldie of a free-kick for Chelsea against West Ham tonight.
Watch the goal video below as the Brazilian struck a beauty off the far post to make it 2-2 in a thrilling Premier League encounter in east London this evening.
Willian has had another fine game for Chelsea, and it’s reminded Blues fans that they’d really quite like him to stay at Stamford Bridge as he nears the end of his contract.
Willian freekick goal for Chelsea vs West Ham pic.twitter.com/v1at2TSJD9
— SportMargin (@SportMargin) July 1, 2020
Willian with a WORLDIE of a free-kick! What a goal from Brazilian ??
The Blues draw level and set up a frantic finish to this match.
LIVE | https://t.co/Mf1qccanvC#WHUCHE #PremierLeague #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/tDqHMOb7sP
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 1, 2020
CFC may well find it hard to replace this quality attacking midfielder, who has netted both goals for Frank Lampard’s side tonight, and who also got the winner against Manchester City last week.
Here’s some fan reaction as they largely beg Willian to stay…
WILLIAN I BEG YOU PLEASE STAY FOR LOVE OF GOD
— Chazzar ????????? (@CFC_Chazzar) July 1, 2020
Willian please stay ???????
— Billy Murphy (@Billy_Murphy26) July 1, 2020
Thank you WILLIAN! Please stay now lol
— Nome Iyayi (@cadelt14) July 1, 2020
We need to keep willian.That's the tweet.
— aybeee (@aybee_a) July 1, 2020
Willian i love you. Please stay
— Rafa jr (@RafajrOfficial) July 1, 2020
If we don’t keep Willian we’re gonna regret it so much
— WB (@Wis100_) July 1, 2020
Willian I'm sorry for Disrespecting you King, please sign the contract extension ???? #Chelsea
— Butters Stotch (@Vikash_r03) July 1, 2020
This is why we need to keep Willian at the club.
— . (@ForeverBlue_07) July 1, 2020
Can Willian sign the 2 year deal then please ??
— cfc_åd?ìi™ (@AMcpaddy) July 1, 2020