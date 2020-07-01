Menu

Video: Willian scores free-kick screamer vs West Ham, these Chelsea fans now begging him to stay

Willian has scored an absolute worldie of a free-kick for Chelsea against West Ham tonight.

Watch the goal video below as the Brazilian struck a beauty off the far post to make it 2-2 in a thrilling Premier League encounter in east London this evening.

Willian has had another fine game for Chelsea, and it’s reminded Blues fans that they’d really quite like him to stay at Stamford Bridge as he nears the end of his contract.

CFC may well find it hard to replace this quality attacking midfielder, who has netted both goals for Frank Lampard’s side tonight, and who also got the winner against Manchester City last week.

Here’s some fan reaction as they largely beg Willian to stay…

