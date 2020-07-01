Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a bit of a nightmare as West Ham equalised in this evening’s Premier League clash against the Blues.

Tomas Soucek had an easy chance to find the back of the net as Kepa had gone into absolute no-man’s land in his penalty area.

This is awful goalkeeping from Chelsea’s number one, and it’s little surprise he found himself out of favour with manager Frank Lampard earlier this season.

Loads of Chelsea fans are annoyed at this latest blunder from the Spain international, who the club could really do with replacing this summer…

Kepa is a clown ? — Chief Daddy (@BlvckAmerican) July 1, 2020

Kepa really doesn't help himself does he… https://t.co/Jpnbek1u6M — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) July 1, 2020

Kepa is a foolish clown — Sosa (@KAKUfrank) July 1, 2020

“Once, me and my wife partied with George Clooney and Megan Fox and came home at 6am. The day after, I scored a goal and assisted against Werder in the Champions League. After I saw that was possible, I wasn’t afraid to repeat it.” – Who said this? Click here to read more.

Look at Kepa! Do we have a baby in goal? Shocking level of goalkeeping competence! — Purview (@abdul_semi) July 1, 2020

Kepa is so poor at defending his six yard box, not commanding at all — ? (@ColdCalteck) July 1, 2020

We should sell kepa abeg, Onana biko — Abdulrasaq Omo Iya Rasaki (@SafeEmpire) July 1, 2020