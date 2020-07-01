Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been left on the bench again for tonight’s game against West Ham, and many fans are convinced he’ll be leaving the club.

The Italy international was first brought to Chelsea by Maurizio Sarri, who also managed him at Napoli, and he’s been linked with a reunion with him yet again at Juventus by Calciomercato and others.

Chelsea fans now think Jorginho really could be heading out of Stamford Bridge in the next transfer window as Frank Lampard has surprisingly snubbed him again for his starting XI to take on West Ham tonight.

It remains to be seen what decision the Blues will make on Jorginho, but it seems risky to be letting him go after his fine form in his time in England.

The 28-year-old is a fine passer and intelligent deep-lying player who looks a good fit for Lampard’s style of football.

That said, Chelsea also have other quality options in the middle of the park so it might not be too much of a disaster for Chelsea.

Here’s some reaction to Jorginho failing to make the team tonight…

Jorginho is surely leaving now right? — WakeSZN (@CFC_JakeC) July 1, 2020

Jorginho is leaving surely! Pleased to see Alonso return and curious to see which Christensen turns up cause he was world class vs City. Cheek patience exercised again. Otherwise decent line up. — Prince (@PrinceGaucho10) July 1, 2020

Jorginho leaving this summer? Possibly? — Lawrence Prograis (@Progreso_soup) July 1, 2020

Ah owai Jorginho is leaving — Bathong, Russell. (@Kidmoth_BW) July 1, 2020

Lampard is slowly showing signs of Jorginho leaving. 3rd match in a row that he's not starting. Life after Jorginho is what Lampard is planning#PL #CFC #WHUCHE https://t.co/UPwl31IBFu — Your Favorite Dotun? (@Kepa_Dotmors) July 1, 2020

One minute silence for all those who thought Lampard was resting Jorginho for the West Ham game. He’s definitely off this season #CFC — Rnjn (@IAMRnjn) July 1, 2020

Looks like we are going to sell jorginho,i just hope we don't use that extra money on chilwell,need to get a wcb. — Jas Grewal (@JasGrewal2002) July 1, 2020

Jorginho on the bench again. — kay (@wannyfelix) July 1, 2020

I’m really starting to think Jorginho might be off in the summer. Not played a single minute since the restart and on the bench again tonight #cfc #chelsea — Chloe Pearce (@TheBlueLioness) July 1, 2020

Jorginho leaving the club? issues with frank? Hasn’t played since the restart, was a crucia player for us before that. weird … — ??? (@CFC__Tim) July 1, 2020