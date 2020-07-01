Menu

“Surely leaving” – Chelsea star surprisingly benched again and these fans are convinced he’ll be sealing transfer away

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been left on the bench again for tonight’s game against West Ham, and many fans are convinced he’ll be leaving the club.

The Italy international was first brought to Chelsea by Maurizio Sarri, who also managed him at Napoli, and he’s been linked with a reunion with him yet again at Juventus by Calciomercato and others.

Chelsea fans now think Jorginho really could be heading out of Stamford Bridge in the next transfer window as Frank Lampard has surprisingly snubbed him again for his starting XI to take on West Ham tonight.

It remains to be seen what decision the Blues will make on Jorginho, but it seems risky to be letting him go after his fine form in his time in England.

The 28-year-old is a fine passer and intelligent deep-lying player who looks a good fit for Lampard’s style of football.

That said, Chelsea also have other quality options in the middle of the park so it might not be too much of a disaster for Chelsea.

Here’s some reaction to Jorginho failing to make the team tonight…

