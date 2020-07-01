Menu

Chelsea urged to “forget Havertz” transfer as these fans identify major area of weakness against West Ham

Chelsea fans are urging their club to forget about signing Kai Havertz and focus on revamping their defence this summer instead.

Havertz has been strongly linked as a transfer target for Chelsea in recent times, with a bid possibly even imminent, according to a report from the Telegraph this week.

Still, with the Blues losing 3-2 away to West Ham tonight, it seems many fans are now more concerned about fixing their defence this summer.

Antonio Rudiger did not have a great game for Chelsea, who will be hugely disappointed to let in three goals against a struggling Hammers side.

While Havertz is a top talent who’d be a fine addition for most top teams, it perhaps makes sense that many CFC supporters now feel he shouldn’t necessarily be a priority.

In fact, this lot have taken to Twitter to urge the club to forget about the Germany international and sign some new defenders instead…

