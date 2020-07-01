Chelsea fans are urging their club to forget about signing Kai Havertz and focus on revamping their defence this summer instead.

Havertz has been strongly linked as a transfer target for Chelsea in recent times, with a bid possibly even imminent, according to a report from the Telegraph this week.

Still, with the Blues losing 3-2 away to West Ham tonight, it seems many fans are now more concerned about fixing their defence this summer.

Antonio Rudiger did not have a great game for Chelsea, who will be hugely disappointed to let in three goals against a struggling Hammers side.

While Havertz is a top talent who’d be a fine addition for most top teams, it perhaps makes sense that many CFC supporters now feel he shouldn’t necessarily be a priority.

In fact, this lot have taken to Twitter to urge the club to forget about the Germany international and sign some new defenders instead…

Forget Havertz

Need a new LB, CB and GK?#CFC — Zain (@Zainnn100) July 1, 2020

We really need to ditch the Havertz transfer and go for a defensive revamp… — Avyay Casheekar (@Avyay_M_C) July 1, 2020

Lampard should forget about that Havertz move and go for a CB. We need a tough and sharp CB. — Sugar MO?? (@SugarMo_) July 1, 2020

Forget Havertz this defence needs sorting @ChelseaFC — Jimbo? (@cfcjimboo) July 1, 2020

Forget Havertz, get these 2 here ASAP @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/QJrtPGYgVM — J X Y (@CFCJxy) July 1, 2020

Can we forget about Kai Havertz and focus on Koulibaly?! Even if he’s £100million! — Ditebogo Kgothatso. (@ditebogomailula) July 1, 2020

Forget havertz get a defence that is half decent. Our defence rn look like they just came out of a pub — ? (@CFCNeil_) July 1, 2020