Contract signed: Arsenal announce new long-term contract for ace Bukayo Saka

According to Arsenal’s official website, the Gunners have agreed a new long-term contract with starlet Bukayo Saka, securing the ace’s future with the north London outfit.
As per the Express, the 18-year-old’s current deal was set to expire next summer, leading to constant speculation surrounding Saka’s future with the Gunners.
Arsenal have now squashed that talk by agreeing new terms with the exciting academy graduate, who has enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season.
Saka has played a key role in the first-team this season, the England youth international’s natural position is as a left-winger but the talent has starred at left-back sine Mikel Arteta’s appointment.
Here’s how the Gunners shared the news:
Saka’s best football this term has come whilst the youngster has deputised at left-back whilst Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac were out of the team.
The Arsenal academy graduate has scored three times this season and has provided in impressive 10 assists in 33 first-team appearances across all competitions.
Since the Premier League’s resumption, Saka has even been deployed as a No.8. The ace’s all-around skillset make him a player that can be key for Arsenal for many years to come.