According to the Express via Portuguese outlets Record and O Jogo, promising Chelsea goalkeeper Nicolas Tie is set to leave for Vitoria Guimaraes this summer.

Record report that the 19-year-old will sign a long-term contract with the Portuguese outfit soon, Tie is expected to be the second-choice keeper for the side, replacing the outgoing Miguel Silva.

As per Chelsea’s official website, the highly-rated Ivorian joined the Blues in the summer of 2017, with the ace’s deal set to expire this time next year.

Chelsea describe the ace as a ‘fast, tall and athletic keeper’ who also boasts ‘very good reactions’.

The particulars of the deal aren’t completely clear yet as O Jogo claim that the talent could actually be joining Vitoria on a loan, though the Blues are open to parting with the ace permanently – in a deal that would net them a sell-on fee percentage.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He was the Man of the Match’ – Man United star compared to Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets Arsenal step up interest in midfielder they hope to land for cut-price fee ‘Enjoy them both’ – Gary Lineker berates Messi and Ronaldo fans on Twitter

It’s said that talks between the two clubs are underway and an agreement could be reached soon.

Injuries have limited Tie to just four appearances for Chelsea’s youth sides this season, his pathway to a role in the first-team is also currently blocked by fellow ace Jamie Cumming.

Tie is certainly highly-rated in the Ivory Coast setup though, the ace was called up to the nation’s senior squad back in October 2018 – but had to withdraw due to injury.