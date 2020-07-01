Gary Neville laughs off bizarre latest Manchester United transfer rumour

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has laughed off one of the more unusual recent transfer rumours to surface involving his old club.

The Sky Sports pundit, as quoted by the Daily Star, responded to the claim that United were only willing to pay as little as £50million for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment and would be a superb addition at Old Trafford, but yesterday Sky Sports claimed United weren’t prepared to go above £50m for him, which is around half his actual asking price at Dortmund.

Neville clearly doesn’t think it’s realistic for the Red Devils to bully Dortmund into letting their star player go for such a low price.

Speaking during commentary duty with Sky Sports yesterday, Neville seemed amused by the rumour, saying: “I think you’ll have to pay a little bit more than that Ole!

“I think that’s the problem, some clubs will believe other clubs will get desperate and sell players on the cheap.

“But I’m not sure you can bully clubs like Borussia Dortmund.”

United fans will now just have to hope their club will up their offer and bring in this potentially game-changing signing this summer.

