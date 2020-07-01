After a commanding performance on Tuesday night against Brighton and Hove Albion, one Manchester United player has earned comparisons to Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets.

It’s true that Nemanja Matic delivered a commanding performance at the AMEX Stadium, one which delighted former Red Devil, Patrice Evra, watching on from the Sky Sports studio.

“We talk about Bruno and Paul Pogba, but what about Matic? For me, he was the Man of the Match,” Evra said after the game, cited by the Daily Express.

To be comparing him to arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world, certainly in his pomp, is a lofty claim from the Daily Express’ Jack Otway, however.

He attempted to justify the comparison by suggesting that because Matic had the most touches in the game, played the most forward passes (28) recovered the ball the most times (6), won all of his duels, made the most touches, had the highest pass retention percentage and the second highest amount of passes (81), that it somehow put him on the same level as the Spaniard.

A player who has won a World Cup and two European Championships, and countless club titles both domestically and in Europe.

There’s little doubt that Matic is indeed a class act, but he’s got a long, long way to go before he can be considered Busquets’ equal.