In news that is sure to delight Liverpool supporters, one of their star players has committed their long-term future to the club.

Mohammed Salah has attempted to temper any expected transfer rumours by stating unequivocally how much he enjoys life on Merseyside, and it would appear that as long as Jurgen Klopp sees the Egyptian King as part of his plans, he will stay around.

“I’m very happy … I can’t describe my feelings after we won the league after 30 years,” Salah told BeIN Sports, cited by the Daily Express.

“I can see people’s joy and this is so important for all of us. I enjoy the atmosphere here… I love this place and I hope to stay for a long time. The atmosphere here is different to any other place.

“We have adapted well as a team and our understanding is perfect. If this continues, we can achieve more. It’s difficult to maintain our current level, but it’s not impossible.”

After having won the Champions League and now Liverpool’s first English top-flight title in 30 years, it’s no wonder that Salah is keen to nail his colours to the Reds’ mast.

Under the German, they’ve looked incredibly impressive as a well-drilled unit, and have taken on all-comers this season.

At the time of writing, they’re still in with a chance of a record-breaking 107 points, which is unheard of for such a physically demanding league.

What it shows is the strength in depth that Liverpool have, and in a manager such as Klopp, the right person to meld it all together to make a cohesive, successful outfit.

One that Salah has no intention of leaving just yet.