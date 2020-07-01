“I’ve seen enough”: These Arsenal fans urge Arteta to sell trouble maker after success without him

It’s incredible to see how much can change over the course of a few games, but Matteo Guendouzi has gone from being a key player to being an outcast in double quick time.

His behaviour against Brighton was simply astonishing, and he’s since fallen out with Mikel Arteta and finds himself excluded from match day squads.

Arteta also commented on this after the game today, and it sounds like the situation won’t be changing anytime soon:

Arteta on Guendouzi's absence: "It is the same reasons as last week. "Somethings have to change and nothing has changed." — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) July 1, 2020

The crushing victory today over Norwich has left the fans in a positive mood, and it appears that many are now happy to simply sell the Frenchman this summer:

Honestly I’ve seen enough of guendouzi. Sell him.. Look at how the ball has moved in the last 3 games without him.. Doesn’t help that he has such a bad attitude — Scammie Lou Paymer???? (@Jollofricejim) July 1, 2020

Sensible idea for business this summer

Combined sale of mustafi, sokratis, elneny and AMN for 40-50 mil,

invest that in partey

If guendouzi doesn’t fit to arteta’s plans, sell him and reinvest in Grealish!

Would be a good business giving the conditions!! — Anshuman (@mitranshu) July 1, 2020

Sell Lacazette Guendouzi and Bellerin for 60-80 million simple as that — birrdcatcher (@vickhaverford) July 1, 2020

Sell guendouzi and bellerin in summer to fund signings???…. — Rjay (@AfcJAYb) July 1, 2020

If Arteta had us firing and wanted to freeze out and possible sell Guendouzi then fair enough. Even showing concrete signs that he is the right man long term it would be more acceptable. But he hasn’t. We look not far off an Emery team so far. — Cian (@cian_afc) July 1, 2020

Good. Obv Arteta has seen an issue with Guendouzi’s attitude. Sell him. Get as much as we can for him n reinvest. Onwards! Tear it up. — Paul Connaughton (@PConnaughton1) July 1, 2020

All the power is in Arsenal’s hands just now, as Guendouzi has little leverage when the team is playing well without him, but it could also hurt his transfer value.

Interested sides will see that Arsenal don’t want to keep him, so they know they can probably get him for a lower price as The Gunners won’t want to keep him around.

There’s still time for things to change and perhaps they will make up, but Arteta may also feel like he would lose credibility if he makes a U-turn here.

Either way, it sounds like a lot of the fans won’t mind too much if he does go.