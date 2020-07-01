Menu

“I’ve seen enough”: These Arsenal fans urge Arteta to sell trouble maker after success without him

It’s incredible to see how much can change over the course of a few games, but Matteo Guendouzi has gone from being a key player to being an outcast in double quick time.

His behaviour against Brighton was simply astonishing, and he’s since fallen out with Mikel Arteta and finds himself excluded from match day squads.

Arteta also commented on this after the game today, and it sounds like the situation won’t be changing anytime soon:

The crushing victory today over Norwich has left the fans in a positive mood, and it appears that many are now happy to simply sell the Frenchman this summer:

All the power is in Arsenal’s hands just now, as Guendouzi has little leverage when the team is playing well without him, but it could also hurt his transfer value.

Interested sides will see that Arsenal don’t want to keep him, so they know they can probably get him for a lower price as The Gunners won’t want to keep him around.

There’s still time for things to change and perhaps they will make up, but Arteta may also feel like he would lose credibility if he makes a U-turn here.

Either way, it sounds like a lot of the fans won’t mind too much if he does go.

 

