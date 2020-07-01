Things could be about to get very interesting at Barcelona, with the news of a loan deal being cut short that could impact directly upon Jordi Alba.

If there’s one thing that seems to define this Barca side at present, it’s that certain players always seem to start matches and stay on for the majority of the time, even if they’re not at their best.

That point was highlighted on Tuesday night after manager, Quique Setien, didn’t take off an underperforming Luis Suarez off against Atletico Madrid, suggesting in his post-match press conference that Antoine Griezmann’s arrival would’ve “destabilised” the team, per AS.

Alba has consistently seen off challengers to his left-back position.

Junior Firpo was the latest to try his luck, but the former Real Betis player has never been anything more than an afterthought at the Camp Nou.

Marc Cucurella was loaned to Eibar and subsequently to Getafe, who this week have taken up their option on the player.

Juan Miranda was a highly-rated prospect before being loaned to Schalke, and news that his two-year loan has been cut short, per Sport, should have Alba concerned.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea will debut new home shirt in today’s match against London rivals West Ham ‘I hope to stay for a long time’ – Liverpool star commits his future to the Reds European side set to sign promising Chelsea ace this summer

Amongst the doom at gloom enveloping the Camp Nou, the competition for places is good news for the squad.

The 20-year-old now has the experience he was lacking when challenging Alba beforehand, and also has the motivation to displace his contemporary.