Jose Mourinho’s clever words claim the FA cannot ban his player due to actions over Arsenal incident

It’s often said in football that one thing everybody wants is some consistency from the decision makers, whether it’s the referees on the pitch or from those who make the decisions after the game is finished.

Spurs are still waiting to hear back from the FA on a potential ban for Eric Dier after he waded into the crowd to confront a fan a few months ago, and it was raised in Jose Mourinho’s press conference today.

Football.London ran a transcript of the conference, and it sounds like Mourinho is trying to claim this incident is similar to Matteo Gunedouzi’s meltdown for Arsenal a couple of weeks ago.

He says that nothing was done when the Frenchman put his hands around someone else’s neck, so he feels the decision was made in that moment.

It was also reported from other outlets afterwards that he expects no action to be taken:

Obviously this isn’t really how it works and The FA will judge every case on it’s own merits, but you can be sure that Mourinho will have a lot to say if a ban is handed down here.