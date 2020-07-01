Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has taken to Instagram to apologise for his comments made about Kevin De Bruyne and players in Jurgen Klopp’s title-winning team.

The Reds were confirmed as Premier League champions last Thursday after defending champions Manchester City lost 2-1 away to Chelsea, and Murphy had since made some controversial comments regarding a potential guard of honour for the new title winners.

Liverpool travel to City next in tomorrow’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium, with Murphy commenting on talkSPORT that he wasn’t keen on the tradition of giving the new champions a guard of honour.

The former England international made insulting comments about LFC players in the process, suggesting that they weren’t even fit to lace De Bruyne’s boots, let alone receive a guard of honour from the Belgian midfield maestro.

Murphy now says he regrets the comments and wanted to make it clear he had a great deal of respect to the players in Klopp’s side, but we’re not sure Liverpool fans will have been to impressed by this whole saga…

“Yesterday on talkSPORT discussing the concept of the guard of honour I used a poor choice of wording which I apologise for in relation to Liverpool midfield,” Murphy said.

“Just to clarify I have nothing but admiration and respect for all the LFC players and their incredible achievements over the last two years.

“I would hate for a misplaced throwaway phrase which wasn’t thought through to imply anything otherwise.

“I of course don’t always get it right when doing live TV and radio but will always hold my hands up and apologise when I don’t.”