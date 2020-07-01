The latest Liverpool FC transfer news is here and we’ve got it rounded up in one place for you.

Read on to see who the Reds are being linked with as Jurgen Klopp looks to build on his side’s emphatic Premier League title win this season.

First up, Liverpool are said to be battling Chelsea for the signing of German wonderkid forward Nick Breitenbucher in what could be a smart move.

The talented youngster has shone at Hoffenheim and could be set for a big career as top clubs already take notice of his potential.

Liverpool could surely have an edge in this deal due to the Jurgen Klopp connection, with the German tactician showing he can work wonders with top young players.

LFC are also being strongly linked with a move for Brighton defender Ben White.

The young centre-back, valued at around £35million, has caught the eye on loan at Leeds United this season and could be an important signing at Anfield.

“Once, me and my wife partied with George Clooney and Megan Fox and came home at 6am. The day after, I scored a goal and assisted against Werder in the Champions League. After I saw that was possible, I wasn’t afraid to repeat it.” – Who said this? Click here to read more.

With Joel Matip picking up another injury, Liverpool could do with more depth at the back, as they won’t want to rely on Dejan Lovren too much.

Finally, Liverpool are also being linked with Wolves winger Adama Traore, who is also on the agenda at Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Spaniard has had an outstanding season in the Premier League and could make a great fit in this Reds side.

Traore would be an important backup for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who will surely at some point need more of a rest after playing at such a high level for so long now.