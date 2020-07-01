According to Sport Witness via Argentine newspaper El Dia, Marcos Rojo’s boyhood club – Estudiantes – are not keen on signing the defender permanently after the ace’s loan spell.

Rojo moved back to his homeland in the January transfer window, the centre-back has only made one appearance for the side though due to fitness troubles and the Covid-19 pandemic halting football.

El Dia report that that Argentine outfit are to continue talks with the Red Devils this month in the hope that they can convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to extend the 30-year-old’s loan.

Despite this, it’s reported that Estudiantes do not wish at all to trigger the option to re-sign Rojo permanently, ridding United of the chance to cash in on the defender’s services.

The next transfer window seems to be United’s final chance to net a significant fee from Rojo’s sale, with the Mirror reporting that the defender’s contract expires next summer.

The Mirror also claim that the Red Devils were hoping to land £12m from the Argentina international’s sale, which would recoup most of the 16m fee, as per BBC Sport, they paid for the defender in the summer of 2014.

Rojo made just nine appearances for the Manchester outfit in the first-half of the season and was subsequently loaned out to boyhood club Estudiantes in January.

Estudiantes are Rojo’s boyhood club, the aggressive defender showed promise with the top South American side before moving to Europe and impressing – which earned him a move to United.

Rojo, who can be described as a bit of a loose cannon the pitch, but his time with United was marred by injury troubles and the side’s constant defensive problems in recent years.

Nonetheless, the ace who produced moments like this, always gave his all and showed immense desire and passion which will leave him in good stead with the side’s fanbase.