Manchester City are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Bayern Munich’s versatile defender David Alaba this summer.

The Austria international has been a key player for Bayern, and shone for the club under current City manager Pep Guardiola when he was in charge at the Allianz Arena.

Now, according to the Guardian, City could reunite Guardiola with Alaba as he emerges as one of the club’s transfer targets ahead of next season.

Defence has been a real problem for City this season, with Guardiola’s side surrendering their Premier League crown after failing to really cope with the departure of legendary former captain Vincent Kompany at the end of last term.

Alaba could go some way to fixing that, with the 28-year-old also said to be tempting for MCFC due to his ability to play left-back, according to the Guardian.

Alaba has also recently been linked with Chelsea by The Athletic, but that report suggested Bayern were not at all keen to let the player go.

