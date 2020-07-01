Menu

Man United ace achieves impressive feat 16 years after Red Devils legend

According to OptaJoe, Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood’s six Premier League goals this season have matched a feat that Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney set in 2003/04 with Everton.

Greenwood has now scored the most (six) goals for a player aged 18 or under in a single top-flight season since Rooney.

Rooney bagged nine top-flight goals and four assists in 2003/04, the attacker’s fine form in that campaign led to United signing the ace the following summer, the rest is history.

Greenwood marked the impressive feat with a brilliant run and finish in last night’s win against Brighton, this game also marked the talent’s first top-flight assist.

Greenwood has now registered 14 goals and five assists in 41 first-team appearances this season, the attacker’s been phenomenal in his breakthrough season.

The England youth international is primarily deployed as a right-winger by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but plenty of the ace’s minutes have also come as a centre-forward.

Greenwood is so advanced technically for an 18-year-old, the Red Devils have an exciting talent on their hands, perhaps the ace will force himself into England’s squad for next summer’s Euros.

