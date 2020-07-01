Manchester United have confirmed that Angel Gomes has left the club with a statement on their official website tonight.

The 19-year-old has come to the end of his contract at Old Trafford and is now a free agent after failing to make much of a breakthrough in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team.

Many United fans will no doubt be disappointed by this news, with the youngster long looking an exciting prospect and like one of many big talents coming through the club’s famous academy.

Still, Gomes will now have to hope his career can take off with a move elsewhere, with Man Utd sending him a message that they thank him for his efforts and wish him well for the future in their statement this evening.

The club statement read: “Manchester United can confirm that Angel Gomes has not taken up the offer of a new contract and has, therefore, left the club.

“The 19-year-old joined the Reds at a very young age and worked his way through the ranks before becoming the first player born in the 2000s to represent the first team, as a substitute for Wayne Rooney in the final game of the 2016/17 season, against Crystal Palace.

“It meant he became the youngest player since Duncan Edwards to make his senior debut for the club, soon after being awarded the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.

“The attacking midfielder made 10 senior appearances in total for the Reds – three of them starts, which all came in this season’s Europa League.

“His final outing came in the 4-0 defeat of Norwich City at Old Trafford in the Premier League in January.

“Everybody at Manchester United would like to wish Angel the very best of luck for the future and thank him for his efforts for the club.”

This news comes as Gomes has been linked as a target for MUFC’s rivals Chelsea.

The Independent claim the Blues have offered the teenager a contract, and it will be interesting to see if he picks a move to Stamford Bridge next.