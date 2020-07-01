Some Manchester United fans have apparently started calling Bruno Fernandes ‘the Milkman’.

The Portugal international had a superb game against Brighton and Hove Albion last night, scoring a screamer in the Red Devils’ 3-0 victory.

He was also spotted drinking some milk as he kept himself hydrated on the touchline, which is a pretty unusual sight in football, where the only drinks known to players are water and Lucozade.

Fair play to Fernandes for bucking that trend and trying something a little different, and now Man Utd supporters are joking about it on Twitter.

As well as drinking from a milk bottle, many are also joking that Fernandes ‘always delivers’, which seems like another good reason for the nickname.

There’s no doubt the former Sporting Lisbon man has delivered since his January transfer to Old Trafford, as he’s looked one of the club’s best signings of recent years.

The 25-year-old was a joy to watch in his time at Sporting, and with the way he’s shone at United it’s quite surprising a big club didn’t pick him up earlier.

Lol @ManUtd supporters calling Bruno the milkman — Phillip (@manutdjamaican) July 1, 2020

Bruno Fernandes The Milkman pic.twitter.com/fdEaVsklag — cheeses of nazereth (@Cheeses0fNaz) July 1, 2020