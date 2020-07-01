Photo: Images show that VAR failed for consistency during Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

It’s hard to think of many good examples from VAR in the past couple of years, and it’s going to be a major talking point in the La Liga title race.

The problem is that teams just want some consistency from the system, and some images from Mundo Deportivo have suggested the decisions went against Barcelona last night.

Atletico Madrid missed a penalty in the first half but were given a second chance because it was deemed that Marc-Andre ter Stegen had just strayed off his line before it was hit.

That’s fine and it’s good to see the laws being applied, but the same infringement law was ignored in the second half when Saul scored his second penalty of the game:

Of course it’s very likely that the retake would’ve been scored, but it’s the lack of consistency that it causing a lot of arguments in various leagues just now.