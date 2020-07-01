On Wednesday morning, Chelsea finally released images of their new home kit for the 2020/21 season, confirming an earlier leak.

Made again by Nike, it features a new sponsor, ‘3,’ the colour is the usual deep blue, with navy edging on the sleeves and neck.

Woven into the fabric is a faint chevron design, and aside from another sponsor on the sleeve, the shirt is remarkably ‘clean’ looking if compared to other Premier League club’s shirts.

However, these fans are not happy it seems.

As a Chelsea fan I hate this kit , Sponsor ruined the kit — Parikshit Sharma Neopaney (@Calmnessdope) July 1, 2020

I hate the Chelsea Nike kits with passion. Put some effort into making the jersey ffs — Just Jnr (@boobsoverbooks) June 30, 2020

i hate that chelsea kit , it’s so boring & that ‘3’ makes it look worse. — siiviwe.?? (@siviczykowski) June 27, 2020

Ugly! The three should be in words i guess. — Humphrey Chiranda???? (@hchiranda) June 27, 2020