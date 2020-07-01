Sometimes it’s clear that a player needs to leave a club in order to develop and eventually fulfill their potential, and this looks like a good deal for everyone involved.

Juventus confirmed on their official website that English striker Stephy Mavididi has been sold to French side Montpellier for a fee of €6.3m.

The former Arsenal youngster only played once in Serie A for Juve, and he moves to a team who have an excellent record of developing strikers.

Olivier Giroud is the most famous example, but last season saw Andy Delort and Gaetan Laborde form a prolific partnership after fairly quiet spells with Toulouse and Bordeaux, so Mavididi will be hoping that he can do something similar.

There’s no official confirmation at this point, but Juve’s website confirm they will get €4m after solidarity contributions have been made, which suggests Arsenal are in line for some kind of windfall.

These tend to be paid to a former club after they have developed a player, and Mavididi spent eight years with The Gunners.

The FAI have published some detail on this and explain that according to FIFA rules, an amount of up to 5% is paid to clubs who trained the player since their 12th birthday, which would be Arsenal in this case.

It might not be enough for a huge signing to excite the fans, but it might give Mikel Arteta a little bit more to work with in the upcoming window.