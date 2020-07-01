Although the goalkeeping position at Real Madrid was up in the air for a short period, it appears that Thibaut Courtois has the confidence of the coach again.

He had a few howlers earlier in the season to the point that Alphonse Areola was given a short run in the team, but the Belgian is back to his best and the position should be his for the next few years.

With that in mind it makes sense to look to the future, and Football Espana have reported that Real have completed the signing of a promising young keeper.

They quote AS in saying that Rayo Vallecano keeper Mario de Luis has completed his move to Real, and he should link up with their U18 side for next season.

He’s played for Spain at youth level and appears to have a big future, so it looks like Real should be set for goalkeepers for years to come.

They also have Andriy Lunin who is out on loan at Real Oviedo and has looked impressive this season, and it mirrors the rest of the team where they have various young talents at every position who are pushing for a first team spot.